Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.30. 136,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,784,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

