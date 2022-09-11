Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 7.6%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $615.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

