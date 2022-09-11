Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIR opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.