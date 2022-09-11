Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.51. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2,289 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,767,741. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,555 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

