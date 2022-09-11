Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 79,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

