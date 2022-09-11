Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.13. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 91,148 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 635.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.