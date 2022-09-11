Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

