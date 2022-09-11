VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

