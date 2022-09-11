VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. VTEX shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in VTEX by 41.0% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.