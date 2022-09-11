VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. VTEX shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
