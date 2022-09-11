W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Trimmed by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $572.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.22. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

