W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

GWW stock opened at $572.74 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

