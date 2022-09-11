Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 7.8%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 5,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,579,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

