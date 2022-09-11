Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $85,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $173.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

