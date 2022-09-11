Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,197 shares.The stock last traded at $49.94 and had previously closed at $48.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $994,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.