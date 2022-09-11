Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Sells $88,712.10 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.