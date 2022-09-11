William Blair Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Market Perform

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $462,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $2,434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 49.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

