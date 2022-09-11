Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

