Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

