Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,794,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

RTX stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

