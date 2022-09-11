Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

