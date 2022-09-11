WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,072,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

