Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,129.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

