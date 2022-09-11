Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 107,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

