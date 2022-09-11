Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of YMAB opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.