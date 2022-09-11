Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 14.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 10,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
