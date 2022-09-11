Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 14.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 10,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Zai Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.