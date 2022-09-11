Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $28.27

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 203 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,258,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

