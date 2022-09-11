Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen cut their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

