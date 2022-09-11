Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

