Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

