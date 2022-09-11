Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $147.71 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

