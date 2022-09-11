Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 540.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,348,000 after acquiring an additional 392,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

