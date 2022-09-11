Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.5 %

CAT stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

