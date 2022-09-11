Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

