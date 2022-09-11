Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 312.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after buying an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after buying an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

