Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

