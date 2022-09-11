Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

