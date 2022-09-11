Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $147,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 362.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $450.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.29 and its 200-day moving average is $480.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

