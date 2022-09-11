Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $159,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

