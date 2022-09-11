Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $166,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

