Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,540 shares of company stock worth $847,523 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.