Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average is $301.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

