Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $695.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $667.73 and its 200-day moving average is $671.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

