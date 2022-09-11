Zullo Investment Group Inc. Invests $253,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after buying an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

