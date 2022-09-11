Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $182.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

