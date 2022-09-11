Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

