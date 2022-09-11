Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.