Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 466.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 239.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 187,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

