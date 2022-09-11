Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in American Airlines Group by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

