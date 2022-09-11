Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,272,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,596,000 after buying an additional 193,084 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

