Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

